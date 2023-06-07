Brewers activate Willy Adames from concussion list, option Brice Turang

The Brewers announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have activated shortstop Willy Adames from the concussion list and optioned infielder Brice Turang to Triple-A.

INF Brice Turang optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Vt9KmxTBWb — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 7, 2023

Adames had been sidelined since being struck by a foul line drive in the Brewers’ dugout on May 26. He was hospitalized but avoided a serious injury.

Adames played in a pair of rehab games for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers earlier this week.

In 214 plate appearances this season, the shortstop is hitting .205/.292/.384 for an 84 wRC+.

Turang played a pivotal role in the Brewers’ comeback win over the Orioles on Tuesday night by driving in the tying run, but he has struggled mightily in his rookie season.

Even after a strong showing last night, Turang has five hits in his last 54 plate appearances. He has hit for a .344 OPS in that stretch and has an overall line of .205/.254/.307 (52 wRC+).

With Andruw Monasterio and recently-activated Luis Urias able to back up Adames at shortstop, Turang’s leash was running short. He will look to take some steps forward in a lower-pressure environment in Triple-A.