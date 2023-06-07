Game Thread #62: Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-23)

12 days after he was hit in the face with an errant foul ball, Willy Adames is back in the lineup as the Brewers take on the Orioles in game two.

Adames said he feels “lucky” to have sustained the relatively minor injuries that he did when he was hit in the face from a Brian Anderson foul ball. He spoke to the media prior to tonight’s game, saying he felt a lot of love from current and former teammates as he recovered.

The readdition to the lineup meant infielder Brice Turang was option down to Triple-A Nashville. One of many rookies in the lineup, Turang has struggled in the last month, just recently breaking an 0 for 21 streak last night. Fellow rookies Joey Weimer and Andruw Monasterio do get the start tonight.