Wiemer shines in a dominant 10-2 victory for the Brewers

Despite holding onto the first-place spot for most of the last month, it has been a frustrating last few weeks. Injuries have continued to mount, leading to a lineup that is a shell of itself from Opening Day. While the pitching has held its own, the hitting has been one of the worst in the league.

With that being said, problems are starting to resolve themselves. Key members who are on the injured list are on their way back. The starting rotation has seen guys such as Julio Teheran join the club and have some success. Tonight, the rookie, Joey Wiemer, highlighted one of the best wins for the Brewers in 2023. Two home runs from Wiemer and a stellar start from Corbin Burnes helped the Brewers defeat the Orioles 10-2.

Willy Adames had missed the last 12 days after taking a foul ball to the face vs the Giants. In his first game back, he wasted no time making an impact. In his first at-bat back, Adames launched a 400-foot blast to center field, giving the Brewers an early 1-0 lead In the top of the 2nd, he made a nifty play ranging to his left to turn a double play by picking off Aaron Hicks.

Joey Wiemer then got his great night started in the 3rd. Following a Victor Caratini single to lead off the inning, Wiemer knocked one over the right field fence to extend the lead to 3-0 Brewers. One inning later, he grew his RBI total to three when he singled to right field to drive in Brian Anderson, who was on following a hit-by-pitch.

With the score 4-0 in the fourth, Corbin Burnes was well on his way to his best start in 2023. In the 5th, his strikeout total doubled when he got all three outs via the strikeout. Six strikeouts became seven in the 6th, and eight in the 7th as he continued to keep the Orioles off the scoreboard. He was efficient along with being effective. In eight innings of work, the Orioles couldn’t get a batter into scoring position. He ended the night striking out nine while throwing less than 100 pitches (96).

While the Burnes show continued on the mound, the Wiemer show was in full swing at the plate. Wiemer got closer to hitting for the cycle by doubling in the 6th. In the 7th, with the score bow ballooning to 8-0, he needed a triple to get his first Big League triple. Instead, he went one step further, hitting his second home run of the night. The two-run shot to left made it 10-0 Brewers. The rookie would finish the night 4-4 with two home runs, a double, and five RBI.

Bennett Sosa would get the 9th for the Brewers, and allow two runs. Those two runs would be just a number in the box score, not to take away from one of the best wins of the season for the Crew. The Brewers will go for the series sweep tomorrow, first pitch at 1:10 pm.