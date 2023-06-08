Game Thread #63: Milwaukee Brewers (34-28) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-24)

After winning three out of four against the Reds, the Brewers have taken the first two games of the series against the Orioles and are aiming for a sweep on Thursday. Colin Rea takes the mound for the Crew against Kyle Bradish for the Orioles. The Brewers are still a game and a half ahead of the Pirates for first place in the NL Central and look to continue their recent winning ways.

Yelich leads off and starts in left with Adames back from injury and starting at shortstop. Urias gets the start at the hot corner and Owen Miller starts at second.

Wrapping up the road trip. pic.twitter.com/gEUBd0b3zE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 8, 2023

The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.