Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans most excited for returns of Adames, Miley

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans which player they’re most excited to welcome back from injury. With options of Willy Adames, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer, and Matt Bush, there was clear separation between the first two and the latter two, with Adames hitting 51%, Miley coming in at 42%, and Lauer and Bush receiving just 4% and 3%, respectively.

Adames, who returned on Wednesday night, homered in his first at-bat back and got a double in his second at-bat. He’s now slashing .211/.295/.405 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs for a 91 OPS+ on the season.

Miley, who is expected to make a rehab appearance on Sunday before rejoining the big-league team, has a 3.67 ERA and a 4.80 FIP through eight starts this season.

Lauer is expected to make a series of minor league starts before returning to the majors after struggling with some decreased velocity this season. He has a 5.48 ERA and a 6.73 FIP through nine games (eight starts) this season.

Bush, who went down earlier than any of the others with an injury in late April, also dealt with reduced velocity and has an 8.22 ERA and a 10.33 FIP through nine appearances this season.

