Game Thread #64: Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) vs. Oakland Athletics (14-50)

The Brewers continue their homestand by welcoming the Oakland Athletics to town tonight.
The Athletics carry the worst record in baseball at 14-50, but they just won two straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates in convincing fashion. Oakland defeated Pittsburgh by scores of 11-2 and 9-5 in those contests.
Adrian Houser gets the start for the series opener tonight, and Athletics left-hander Sam Moll opens for Luis Medina.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
Lineups
City Connect Friday >>— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 9, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/k50hNm3Ffe
Fresh series on tap! pic.twitter.com/d21aaEo00Z— Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 9, 2023
