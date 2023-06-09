 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #64: Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) vs. Oakland Athletics (14-50)

Adrian Houser starts the series opener against Oakland

By Jack Stern
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers continue their homestand by welcoming the Oakland Athletics to town tonight.

The Athletics carry the worst record in baseball at 14-50, but they just won two straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates in convincing fashion. Oakland defeated Pittsburgh by scores of 11-2 and 9-5 in those contests.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the series opener tonight, and Athletics left-hander Sam Moll opens for Luis Medina.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.

Lineups

