Brewers recall Tyson Miller, place Bennett Sousa and Jake Cousins on injured list

The Brewers announced a series of bullpen moves on Friday before their series opener against the Oakland Athletics. Tyson Miller joins the club from Triple-A, while Bennett Sousa and Jake Cousins were placed on the injured list with shoulder injuries.

RHP Tyson Miller recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



LHP Bennett Sousa placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to 6/8, with left shoulder nerve irritation.



RHP Jake Cousins placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to 6/4, with right shoulder inflammation. pic.twitter.com/zvhmb9WUrM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 9, 2023

This is Miller’s third stint with the big-league club. He has allowed five runs on eight hits in 6 2⁄ 3 innings. Most of that work has come in low-leverage situations.

The right-hander has found more success at Nashville, posting a 3.86 ERA and 3.70 FIP in 21 innings.

Miller takes the spot of Sousa, who closed out Wednesday’s blowout win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Sousa has made two appearances for the Brewers, allowing four runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings.

Like Sousa, Cousins is also dealing with an injury to his pitching shoulder.

The Brewers optioned Cousins to Triple-A on June 4, but his placement on the injured list rescinds that move. He will receive MLB service time while on the shelf.