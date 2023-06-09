Athletics get to Adrian Houser early as Brewers lose 5-2

Box Score

The Brewers’ offense crawled through its final seven innings after the Athletics ambushed early against Adrian Houser in a 5-2 loss on Friday night.

The Athletics put pressure on the Brewers from the get-go.

After Esteury Ruiz led off the game with a base hit and Ryan Noda walked, Ramon Laureano drove in both runners with a triple.

The Brewers challenged the call that Noda was safe at the plate. The call stood, giving Oakland a 2-0 lead and costing Milwaukee its challenge a few plays into the game.

Two plays later, a single by Jonah Bride scored Laureano and made it a 3-0 game.

The Athletics added another run in the second. A leadoff double by Shea Langeliers came around to score on a Ruiz single, pushing their lead to 4-0.

The Brewers cut the deficit in half with a two-run bottom of the second.

Joey Wiemer walked, stole second base and scored on a double by Blake Perkins.

Luis Urias later plated Perkins with a double of his own. Urias’ fly ball bounced off the top of the right field wall and back into play. The call was confirmed after an umpire review.

A single by Owen Miller put runners on the corners with two outs and brought up Willy Adames as the go-ahead run, but he grounded out to end the threat.

That was all the offense could muster, as the Brewers did not record a hit the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Athletics added their final run against Houser and Trevor Megill in the fifth.

Craig Counsell pulled Houser after a walk and single to start the inning. Megill entered and displayed some wildness, walking Jace Peterson to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Bride made it 5-2.

After walking JJ Bleday, Megill bounced back by striking out Langeliers and getting Kevin Smith to pop up to limit the damage and close the book on Houser.

In four innings, Houser allowed five runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out four.

Hoby Milner, Bryse Wilson and Tyson Miller combined for four scoreless innings behind Houser and Megill.

Sam Moll opened for the Athletics. Luis Medina followed as the bulk pitcher, holding the Brewers to two runs across five innings. He struck out six, walked three, and allowed three hits.

Former Brewer Lucas Erceg fired a pair of scoreless innings before Trevor May recorded the save with a perfect ninth.

The Brewers look to rebound from a loss to the worst team in baseball tomorrow afternoon. Julio Teheran starts opposite Paul Blackburn. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.