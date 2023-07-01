Game Thread #83: Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42)

After last night’s horrific ending, the Brewers are looking to rebound in game two of the series. Corbin Burnes is on the mound and hopefully he can give the bullpen some much needed innings today.

If you’re looking for the status of the bullpen, it’s still in a rough spot. Here’s who has been used:

Devin Williams: 1 inning (26 pitches) on 6/29, 1 inning (13 pitches) on 6/28, and has pitched four of the last six days.

Joel Payamps: 1 inning (18 pitches) on 6/29, 1 inning (17 pitches) on 6/28.

Hoby Milner: 0.1 innings (15 pitches) on 6/29, 0.1 innings (5 pitches) on 6/28, and has pitched four of the last six days.

Elvis Peguero: 0.2 innings (3 pitches) on 6/29, 1 inning (9 pitches) on 6/28, and has pitched four of the last six days.

JB Bukauskas: 1 inning (20 pitches) in minors on 6/29.

Bryse Wilson: 1.2 innings (21 pitches) on 6/28, 1 inning (14 pitches) on 6/27.

Clayton Andrews: 2 innings (24 pitches) in minors on 6/28.

Here are the lineups for today: