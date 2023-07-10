Brewers Week in Review: Week 15

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Brewers 8, Cubs 6

Tuesday: Cubs 7, Brewers 6

Wednesday: Cubs 4, Brewers 3

Thursday: Brewers 6, Cubs 5

Friday: Brewers 7, Reds 3

Saturday: Reds 8, Brewers 5

Sunday: Brewers 1, Pirates 0

Division Standings

Reds: 50-41

Brewers: 49-42 (1 GB)

Cubs: 42-47 (7 GB)

Pirates: 41-49 (8.5 GB)

Cardinals: 38-52 (11.5 GB)

Last Week

Reds: 5-2

Brewers: 4-3

Cubs: 4-3

Pirates: 2-5

Cardinals: 3-4

Top Pitching Performance

Wade Miley went six scoreless innings on Sunday to give the Brewers a 1-0 victory heading into the All-Star break against a heavy-hitting Reds offense. Miley was crafty in the win, allowing four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts to put Milwaukee within one game of the Reds for the NL Central lead.

Top Hitting Performance

The recently-struggling Willy Adames had two homers in Milwaukee’s 8-5 loss on Saturday night against the Reds. His 16 homers lead the team and he’s also tied with Christian Yelich for the team lead with 46 RBIs.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Jahmai Jones

Jones was signed on Monday after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate. He immediately produced in a Brewers uniform, hitting a bases-clearing double in Milwaukee’s comeback win Monday afternoon.

Matt Bush and Thomas Pannone

Both Bush and Pannone were designated for assignment early last week and released after being designated for assignment. Bush had a 9.58 ERA in 12 appearances for Milwaukee this season, while Pannone made just one appearance with the Brewers, allowing two runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings.

Brian Anderson

Anderson was placed on the paternity list prior to Monday’s game and rejoined the team later in the week after the birth of his son.

Tyson Miller, J.C. Mejia, J.B. Bukauskas, Clayton Andrews

Miller and Mejia were recalled by the Brewers on Wednesday, with Bukauskas and Andrews being sent to Triple-A. Miller was DFA’d by Milwaukee later in the week to make space for Uribe, while Mejia is still with the big-league squad heading into the All-Star break.

Mike Brosseau

Brosseau was designated for assignment on Wednesday after his early-season struggles with both Milwaukee and Nashville. He cleared waivers and was ultimately outrighted to Triple-A Nashville while falling off Milwaukee’s 40-man roster.

Rowdy Tellez

Tellez was added to the 10-day injured list with forearm inflammation on Wednesday. Tellez has struggled this season, slashing just .213/.285/.388 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs, although he hasn’t homered since May 22.

Abner Uribe

Milwaukee’s No. 9 prospect was called up on Saturday and tossed two innings in his debut, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.