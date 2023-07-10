Minor League Roundup Week #15

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 15 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went 3-2 against the Columbus Clippers (6-5) to move to 8-3 in the second half, ½ game behind the St. Paul Saints in the International League West.

Tyrone Taylor had a pair of homers this week, slashing .333/.444/.800 with six RBIs. Skye Bolt totaled six hits, including a homer, slashing .333/.400/.778 with nine RBIs. Keston Hiura also homered as he continues to swing a hot bat, leading the team with seven hits and a .462 OBP this week. As a team, the Sounds slashed .266/.363/.457 with seven homers and 39 runs scored on the week.

Jason Alexander looked good in his rehab assignment with the Sounds, totaling five innings and allowing two runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Luis Contreras totaled six innings across two appearances, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff struggled to a 7.81 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 53 innings.

Nashville heads to Louisville to take on the Bats (5-7) for three games beginning Friday. The Sounds went 2-1 against the Bats to open the season back in April.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers went 3-3 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6-6) to move to 5-7 in the second half, 1.5 games behind Mississippi and Montgomery for the division lead.

With Jeferson Quero and Jackson Chourio away from the team for the MLB Futures Game to end the week, a few other players had to step up. Isaac Collins, Zavier Warren, and Nick Kahle each had a pair of homers, with Kahle slashing a strong .571/.667/1.571 on the week. Lamar Sparks led the team in several stats, including hits (11), RBIs (8), runs (7), and stolen bases (4). As a team, the Shuckers slashed .286/.395/.500 with 11 homers and 42 runs scored.

Tobias Myers went six innings on the mound, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Carlos F. Rodriguez also had a strong start despite getting pinned with the loss, allowing one run on three hits and two walks across five innings with four strikeouts. James Meeker allowed two runs over nine innings in his two starts, striking out three. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a 6.45 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 60 innings.

Biloxi now welcomes the Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-5) to town for three games this weekend. The Shuckers are 8-4 against the Pandas this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers had another 3-3 split with the Beloit Sky Carp (9-6), moving to 8-7, two games behind Peoria in the Midwest League West standings.

Alex Hall had a huge week for the Rattlers, slashing .533/.632/1.333 with three homers, eight hits, and 11 RBIs. Joe Gray Jr. led the team with 10 hits, including a homer, slashing .385/.500/.538. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .274/.371/.432 with six homers and 36 runs scored this week.

While he didn’t make any appearances for the Rattlers, Jacob Misiorowski impressed in the MLB Futures Game, pitching a scoreless inning with three strikeouts and one hit allowed. Alexander Cornielle had a pair of strong starts, totaling 8 ⅓ innings with three runs allowed on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 4.98 ERA, striking out 52 batters over 65 innings.

Wisconsin now head to Peoria (10-5) for three games with the Chiefs beginning Friday. The Rattlers are 8-10 against the Chiefs this season.

A Carolina

The Mudcats had a solid week, bouncing back with a 4-1 record against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-9) to improve to 7-7, 1.5 games behind Down East for the division lead.

Jace Avina, Hedbert Perez, and Kay-Lan Nicasia each homered for the Mudcats, as Perez slashed a solid .353/.353/.588 with four RBIs. Jadher Areinamo led the team with seven hits, slashing .368/.429/.474. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .254/.327/.355 with three homers and 31 runs scored.

Patricio Aquino earned a pair of wins, totaling nine innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts. Jefferson Figueroa also looked strong in two appearances, totaling five scoreless innings on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts. As a team, the Mudcats finished with a 3.57 ERA, striking out 40 batters across 53 innings.

Carolina now heads to Myrtle Beach to take on the Pelicans (8-7) for the first and only time this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 3) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .200/.200/.467 (15 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI; .249/.304/.410 (293 at-bats), 11 HR, 50 RBI (MLB No. 18) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): .192/.276/.231 (26 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .237/.329/.324 (139 at-bats), 1 HR, 11 RBI (MLB No. 75) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .333/.474/.333 (15 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .289/.367/.498 (211 at-bats), 12 HR, 35 RBI (MLB No. 89) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (High-A): No appearances; 46 ⅓ IP, 21 H, 13 ER (2.53 ERA), 23 BB, 70 SO *(MLB No. 100) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AA): .313/.421/.375 (16 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .273/.424/.498 (231 at-bats), 11 HR, 37 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): On 7-day injured list (7/6); .266/.366/.348 (184 at-bats), 3 HR, 15 RBI **LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 0 BB, 0 SO; 80 IP, 67 H, 35 ER (3.94 ERA), 31 BB, 95 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .233/.324/.333 (30 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .232/.331/.386 (293 at-bats), 6 HR, 39 RBI ***RHP Abner Uribe (MLB): 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER (4.50 ERA), 0 BB, 4 SO; 25 IP, 12 H, 6 ER (2.16 ERA), 16 BB, 43 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER (1.80 ERA), 2 BB, 4 SO; 72 IP, 49 H, 24 ER (3.00 ERA), 36 BB, 94 SO

*Black was added to the MLB Top 100 list on Sunday.

**Gasser hit the first batter of the game in his start Friday and was immediately ejected; it seems there was some carryover from a brawl between the Clippers and Sounds on Thursday night.

***Uribe was promoted to the Brewers on Saturday and made his MLB debut the same day. His weekly stats are combined from AAA and the MLB.