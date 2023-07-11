2023 MLB All-Star Game Thread

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game gets underway at 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday night.

Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes are the Brewers’ representatives in this year’s Midsummer Classic. Williams opted out of appearing tonight after shouldering a heavy workload to close out the first half. Burnes, who joined the roster as a replacement selection for Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, is available to pitch.

Lineups