2023 MLB All-Star Game Thread

Corbin Burnes will be the Brewers’ lone active representative in this year’s Midsummer Classic

By Jack Stern
/ new
National League Media Availability Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game gets underway at 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday night.

Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes are the Brewers’ representatives in this year’s Midsummer Classic. Williams opted out of appearing tonight after shouldering a heavy workload to close out the first half. Burnes, who joined the roster as a replacement selection for Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, is available to pitch.

Lineups

