2023 MLB All-Star Game Thread

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game gets underway at 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday night.
Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes are the Brewers’ representatives in this year’s Midsummer Classic. Williams opted out of appearing tonight after shouldering a heavy workload to close out the first half. Burnes, who joined the roster as a replacement selection for Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, is available to pitch.
Lineups
Your starting lineups for the 2023 #AllStarGame!— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023
Watch tonight on @MLBONFOX at 8 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/2akqjTSb9h
Loading comments...