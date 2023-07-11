No Brewers appear in 2023 All-Star Game as National League wins 3-2

Box Score

The National League notched its first All-Star Game win since 2012 on Tuesday night, defeating the American League 3-2 in the 2023 Midsummer Classic.

The Brewers had two representatives on the NL pitching staff, but neither appeared in the game. Devin Williams opted out last week, and Corbin Burnes did not receive a call out of the bullpen.

Yandy Diaz kicked off the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning off Mitch Keller to put the AL up 1-0. The NL would strike back in the fourth on an RBI single by Luis Arraez to even the score at 1-1.

The AL reclaimed its lead off Alexis Diaz in the bottom of the sixth. A sacrifice fly by Bo Bichette plated Salvador Perez from third to make it 2-1.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. seemingly tied the game once again in the seventh on a fly ball to left that was initially ruled a home run, but the call was changed to a foul ball after a replay review.

The NL broke through the following inning when Elias Diaz smacked a go-ahead home run off Felix Bautista to flip the score to 3-2.

Former Brewer Josh Hader worked a scoreless eighth for the NL with help from a line-drive double play to third baseman Austin Riley. Craig Kimbrel, who replaced Williams on the NL roster, worked around consecutive two-out walks in the ninth to record the save.

The All-Star break continues until Friday when the Brewers resume their regular-season schedule against the Reds.