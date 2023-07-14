Brewers reinstate Tyrone Taylor from IL

As the second half of the season gets underway, the Brewers are getting reinforcements from the injured list. Tyrone Taylor was officially reinstated from the IL today in advance of the series against the Reds that begins tonight. The corresponding move for this happened earlier this week. According to the Brewers’ transaction page, Jahmai Jones was optioned to Nashville on July 10.

Taylor is returning to the Brewers after a second IL stint trying to recover from his elbow injury. He got a cortisone shot on June 4 and went on a rehab assignment June 29. In seven games with the Sounds, he went 7-for-28 with three home runs, one double, seven RBI, and three walks. So far in the majors this season, he’s batted .160/.179/.240, but was also playing through discomfort and pain in his elbow.

Jahmai Jones originally signed with the Brewers on July 3 and immediately made an impact, hitting a game-tying pinch-hit RBI double that cleared the bases and scored three. After that, he was used as a pinch runner twice and made a start on July 5, going 1-for-3 with a walk. He did not appear in the Reds series at all.