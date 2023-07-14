Game Thread #92: Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-41)

Corbin Burnes takes the mound as the second half of the 2023 season begins. On the mound for the Reds will be Graham Ashcraft. With the Brewers still chasing Cincinnati for the top spot in the NL Central, this is a very important series.

Tyrone Taylor is back from injury and will start in right field, while Christian Yelich leads off and starts in left. Owen Miller starts at first base and both catchers will play today, with Victor Caratini behind the dish and William Contreras as the DH.

The first pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.