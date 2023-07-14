Brewers take the lead in the NL Central, beat Reds 1-0

Box Score

Entering the second half of the season, the Brewers were a game back of the Reds for the top spot in the NL Central, and with a three-game set against Cincy to open up the back half, this was a perfect time to regain control of the division. Corbin Burnes took the hill for the Brewers, as Graham Ashcraft started on the bump for the Reds.

Corbin had his full arsenal on display tonight and looked like the Cy Young version we had become accustomed to seeing. He threw 6 scoreless innings allowing only two hits and striking out 13 Reds batters. The Brewers' offense was held largely quiet all game as well, going the first six innings scoreless.

Milwaukee would finally get on the board in the top of the seventh inning when Adames led off with a double, and Owen Miller hit a single, putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Caratini then came to the plate and singled to center field, scoring Willy Adames from third. Milwaukee would be unable to capitalize for the rest of the inning, and the Brewers held onto a one-run lead heading into the ninth.

Devin Williams would come on to make the save appearance, and finished it masterfully, sitting the Reds down in order with two strikeouts. Milwaukee is now atop the NL Central heading into a pivotal game two. Freddy Peralta takes the mound for the Brewers while Andrew Abbot starts for the Reds. Saturday’s game starts at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and follow us on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.