Brian Anderson moved to IL, Jahmai Jones recalled

The Brewers announced Brian Anderson has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain, retroactive to July 13. Jahmai Jones was recalled from AAA Nashville to replace him on the active roster.

Anderson was a late scratch on Friday night with back pain, and he now heads to the IL with Jones being recalled to take his place.

After a hot start to open the season, Anderson has cooled down considerably, slashing .229/.317/.373 with nine homers and 38 RBIs in his first season with the Crew.

Jones, who was added to the Brewers during their series with the Cubs before the All-Star break, has appeared in four games with Milwaukee, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, all three of which came in his first plate appearance against the Cubs last Monday. He appeared in two games with the Sounds over the weekend, homering and driving in two runs.

In other injury news, Rowdy Tellez suffered a fractured finger and stitches after tearing off the nail bed when his hand got stuck in the outfield wall while catching fly balls on Saturday, per Adam McCalvy. Tellez was expected to return to the team on Tuesday in Philadelphia, but that will no longer be the case with Todd Rosiak saying it will be a minimum of 3-4 weeks of recovery.