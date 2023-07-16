Game Thread #94: Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) @ Cincinnati Reds (50-43)

The Brewers will go for a series sweep against the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday, as Milwaukee has taken the first two games of the series by scores of 1-0 and 3-0. Milwaukee also shut out the Reds in their final game prior to the All-Star break, stringing together 27 2⁄ 3 consecutive innings of scoreless baseball dating back to last Saturday.

Milwaukee will turn to Adrian Houser Sunday, while the Reds counter with Ben Lively. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.