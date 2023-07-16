 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #94: Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) @ Cincinnati Reds (50-43)

Brewers aim for sweep in Cincinnati

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Brewers will go for a series sweep against the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday, as Milwaukee has taken the first two games of the series by scores of 1-0 and 3-0. Milwaukee also shut out the Reds in their final game prior to the All-Star break, stringing together 27 23 consecutive innings of scoreless baseball dating back to last Saturday.

Milwaukee will turn to Adrian Houser Sunday, while the Reds counter with Ben Lively. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...