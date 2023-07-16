Brewers complete sweep, come back to beat Reds 4-3

Box Score

The Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Reds Sunday afternoon, winning 4-3 with some timely hitting and strong pitching and giving Milwaukee a two-game NL Central lead.

The Reds struck first — and for the first time all weekend — when Joey Votto doubled in Jonathan India in the bottom of the second. Christian Yelich did his part by answering right back in the third, hitting his second homer in as many days to knot the game up at 1-1.

Cincinnati struck right back in the bottom half of the inning, as Jake Fraley sent a two-run home run out to right center to make it 3-1 Reds.

From there, Adrian Houser did his part by limiting the damage and keeping the offense within striking distance. He ended up lasting 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Yelich singled home another run in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to 3-2 and putting runners at first and second with one out. William Contreras had an unlucky break to end the inning, however, lining into a double play to end the threat.

The Brewers again threatened in the eighth inning, as Willy Adames walked and Jesse Winker hit a single to put runners at the corners with no outs. Owen Miller then drove Adames home with a sac fly that also allowed Tyrone Taylor, who pinch-ran for Winker, to move up to second with just one out. Andruw Monasterio came up clutch two batters later, hitting an inside pitch out to right field for an RBI single that put the Brewers up for good at 4-3.

The bullpen combination of Bryse Wilson, Hoby Milner, and Devin Williams combined for a solid final 3 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Milner earned his first win of the season pitching the seventh and eighth, while Williams got his 23rd save of the season. As a pitching staff, the Brewers held the Reds to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Yelich led the offense with a 3-for-4 day, including a double, homer, and walk. Monasterio had two hits while Contreras, Adames, Winker, and Raimel Tapia had a hit apiece.

With the three-game sweep, the Brewers are now 52-42 and two games ahead of the Reds in the NL Central. Milwaukee gets an off day on Monday before continuing their road trip into Philadelphia, where they’ll take on the Phillies for three games. Julio Teheran faces off against Aaron Nola in the series opener Tuesday night at 5:40 p.m. CT.