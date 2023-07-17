Brewers Week in Review: Week 16

Last Week’s Results

Friday: Brewers 1, Reds 0

Saturday: Brewers 3, Reds 0

Sunday: Brewers 4, Reds 3

Division Standings

Brewers: 52-42

Reds: 50-44 (2 GB)

Cubs: 43-49 (8 GB)

Pirates: 41-52 (10.5 GB)

Cardinals: 40-53 (11.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 3-0

Reds: 0-3

Cubs: 1-3

Pirates: 0-3

Cardinals: 2-1

Top Pitching Performance

Corbin Burnes flashed his peak self in Friday night’s 1-0 win over the Reds, firing six shutout innings and striking out 13. It was Burnes’ first double-digit strikeout outing since September 8, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants.

Top Hitting Performance

William Contreras is riding a 10-game hitting streak and recorded six hits in the three-game series. The hitting streak has boosted his season slash line to .272/.354/.445 (119 wRC+).

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Tyrone Taylor

Taylor returned from the injured list ahead of Friday night’s game. Jahmai Jones was optioned over the All-Star break to clear a roster spot in advance.

Brian Anderson

After Anderson missed the first two games of the Reds series with lower back tightness, the Brewers placed him on the injured list with a back strain. Jones was recalled in a corresponding move. Anderson missed several weeks with a back injury while playing for the Miami Marlins last season.

Rowdy Tellez

Tellez was nearing a return from the injured list after sitting out with a forearm injury, but he fractured his left ring finger on Saturday while shagging fly balls in the outfield. Tellez’s hand got caught in the outfield wall at Great American Ballpark, ripping off his nail bed and requiring stitches. He is facing a three-to-four-week absence. Owen Miller will continue to get regular playing time at first base.

Tyson Miller

The Brewers traded Miller, whom they designated for assignment on July 8, to the Dodgers in exchange for cash on Wednesday.

Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers have been encouraged by Woodruff’s progress in recent bullpen sessions, but he still has a lengthy build-up period ahead. The right-hander is not likely to return until mid-August at the earliest.