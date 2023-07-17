Minor League Roundup Week #16

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 16 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds were swept in three games by the Louisville Bats (8-7), falling to 8-6 in the second half, two games behind the St. Paul Saints in the International League West.

Despite the sweep, Nashville’s offense looked solid, with Abraham Toro leading the team with five hits, including a homer. Patrick Dorrian homered twice while Luis Urias had a strong game Sunday, reaching base five times. As a team, the Sounds slashed .245/.353/.449 with six homers and 14 runs scored on the weekend.

Robert Gasser punched out eight but allowed three runs across five innings in Sunday’s loss, while Janson Junk had an unlucky start, allowing just two runs (one earned) over five innings and still earning the loss. Jake Cousins pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one baserunner via a walk. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff once again struggled to a league-worst 9.82 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 25 ⅔ innings.

The Sounds return home to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-7) beginning Tuesday. Nashville is 5-6 against the Shrimp this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers went 2-1 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-7) over the weekend to move to 7-8 in the second half, ½ game behind both Montgomery and Mississippi in the division.

Top prospects Jackson Chourio, Jeferson Quero, and Tyler Black all homered over the weekend, with Chourio raking his way to a .538/.538/.769 slash line with a team-high seven hits. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .316/.362/.469 with four homers and 15 runs scored.

Carlos F. Rodriguez had a strong start, going five scoreless innings and striking out nine batters en route to the victory. TJ Shook also pitched a strong five innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Ryan Brady and Max Lazar both pitched multiple scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Shuckers, while Cam Robinson earned the lone save in a scoreless inning. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the weekend with a strong 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 27 innings.

Biloxi now heads to Montgomery to take on the Biscuits (7-7). The Shuckers are 8-10 against the Biscuits this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers lost two of three to the Peoria Chiefs (12-6) to fall to 9-9 in the second half, three games behind the Chiefs in the division.

Ernesto Martinez had a big weekend for the Rattlers, hitting a homer in each of the three games and leading the team with a 1.182 slugging on the weekend. Joe Gray Jr. and Je’Von Ward both homered, as Gray took the team lead in homers on the season with 10. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .178/.297/.376 with five homers and 16 runs scored this week.

Jacob Misiorowski had a strong start in his return to the Rattlers pitching staff, going four innings and allowing two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts. Tyler Woessner also had a strong start, allowing just one run across seven innings with two strikeouts. Shane Smith and Sam Gardner each worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the weekend with a 5.40 ERA, striking out 20 batters over 26 ⅔ innings.

Wisconsin continues their road trip into Dayton to take on the Dragons for the first of two series this season. Dayton sits at 9-9, three games out of first in the Midwest League East.

A Carolina

The Mudcats dropped two of three games to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (10-8) to fall to 8-9 in the second half, two games behind Delmarva for the division lead.

Jadher Areinamo had the lone homer for the Mudcats, also leading the team with six hits and four RBIs. Luke Adams had just one hit but also reached via four walks for a .500 OBP, while Jesus Chirinos had two hits and five walks of his own. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .232/.361/.303 with one homer and 10 runs scored.

Will Rudy earned the lone win over the weekend, tossing six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Logan Henderson went five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with a team-high eight strikeouts. As a team, the Mudcats finished the weekend with a 4.62 ERA, striking out 24 batters across 25 ⅓ innings.

Carolina now returns home to take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (10-8). The Mudcats are 7-5 against Kannapolis this season.

