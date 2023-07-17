2023 Brewers Draft Signing Tracker

The Brewers drafted 21 players over the course of 20 rounds in the 2023 MLB Draft. The team now has until 4 p.m. CT on July 25 to sign each draft pick. We’ll keep track of the signees below. The Brewers total signing bonus pool is $10,950,600, which can be allocated as the team chooses (i.e. slot bonuses are not the guaranteed signing value). Teams that exceed their bonus pool face financial penalties, with higher thresholds resulting in the loss of future picks.

Rd. 1, No. 18: Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest (Slot Bonus: $4,021,400)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Competitive Balance A, No. 33: Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue-Medford HS (NY) (Slot Bonus: $2,543,800)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 2, No. 54: Mike Boeve, 3B, Nebraska-Omaha (Slot Bonus: $1,546,100)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 3, No. 87: Eric Bitonti, SS, Aquinas HS (CA) (Slot Bonus: $796,200)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 4, No. 119: Jason Woodward, RHP, Florida Gulf Coast University (Slot Bonus: $557,900)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 5, No. 155: Ryan Birchard, RHP, Niagara County CC (NY) (Slot Bonus: $392,700)

Status: Signed for $322,500

Rd. 6, No. 182: Cooper Pratt, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (MS) (Slot Bonus: $309,900)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 7, No. 212: Tate Kuehner, LHP, Louisville (Slot Bonus: $242,400)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 8, No. 242: Craig Yoho, RHP, Indiana (Slot Bonus: $196,700)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 9, No. 272: Mark Manfredi, LHP, Dayton (Slot Bonus: $176,700)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 10, No. 302: Morris Austin, RHP, Houston Christian University (Slot Bonus: $166,800)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 11, No. 332: Bishop Letson, RHP, Floyd Central HS (IN) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 12, No. 362: Bjorn Johnson, LHP, Lincoln HS (WA) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 13, No. 392: Brett Wichrowski, RHP, Bryant University (RI) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 14, No. 422: Hayden Robinson, RHP, Berwick HS (LA) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 15, No. 452: Josh Adamczewski, SS, Lake Central HS (IN) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 16, No. 482: Josh Timmerman, RHP, Ohio State (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 17, No. 512: Jacob Gholston, RHP, Flower Mound HS (TX) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Did not sign (Committed to Oklahoma)

Rd. 18, No. 542: Dylan Watts, RHP, Tacoma CC (WA) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 19, No. 572: Isaac Morton, RHP, Spring Lake Park HS (MN) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms

Rd. 20, No. 602: Justin Chambers, LHP, Basha HS (AZ) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)

Status: Has not yet agreed to terms