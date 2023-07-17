2023 Brewers Draft Signing Tracker

The Brewers drafted 21 players over the course of 20 rounds in the 2023 MLB Draft. The team now has until 4 p.m. CT on July 25 to sign each draft pick. We’ll keep track of the signees below. The Brewers total signing bonus pool is $10,950,600, which can be allocated as the team chooses (i.e. slot bonuses are not the guaranteed signing value). Teams that exceed their bonus pool face financial penalties, with higher thresholds resulting in the loss of future picks.
Rd. 1, No. 18: Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest (Slot Bonus: $4,021,400)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Competitive Balance A, No. 33: Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue-Medford HS (NY) (Slot Bonus: $2,543,800)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 2, No. 54: Mike Boeve, 3B, Nebraska-Omaha (Slot Bonus: $1,546,100)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 3, No. 87: Eric Bitonti, SS, Aquinas HS (CA) (Slot Bonus: $796,200)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 4, No. 119: Jason Woodward, RHP, Florida Gulf Coast University (Slot Bonus: $557,900)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 5, No. 155: Ryan Birchard, RHP, Niagara County CC (NY) (Slot Bonus: $392,700)
Status: Signed for $322,500
Rd. 6, No. 182: Cooper Pratt, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (MS) (Slot Bonus: $309,900)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 7, No. 212: Tate Kuehner, LHP, Louisville (Slot Bonus: $242,400)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 8, No. 242: Craig Yoho, RHP, Indiana (Slot Bonus: $196,700)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 9, No. 272: Mark Manfredi, LHP, Dayton (Slot Bonus: $176,700)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 10, No. 302: Morris Austin, RHP, Houston Christian University (Slot Bonus: $166,800)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 11, No. 332: Bishop Letson, RHP, Floyd Central HS (IN) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 12, No. 362: Bjorn Johnson, LHP, Lincoln HS (WA) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 13, No. 392: Brett Wichrowski, RHP, Bryant University (RI) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 14, No. 422: Hayden Robinson, RHP, Berwick HS (LA) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 15, No. 452: Josh Adamczewski, SS, Lake Central HS (IN) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 16, No. 482: Josh Timmerman, RHP, Ohio State (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 17, No. 512: Jacob Gholston, RHP, Flower Mound HS (TX) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Did not sign (Committed to Oklahoma)
Rd. 18, No. 542: Dylan Watts, RHP, Tacoma CC (WA) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 19, No. 572: Isaac Morton, RHP, Spring Lake Park HS (MN) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
Rd. 20, No. 602: Justin Chambers, LHP, Basha HS (AZ) (Slot Bonus: $150,000)
Status: Has not yet agreed to terms
