Brewers place Wade Miley on injured list with elbow injury

The Brewers placed Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list on Monday night. The club will announce a corresponding move tomorrow.

A corresponding roster move will be announced tomorrow.

According to the team, Miley is dealing with discomfort in his left elbow. The left-hander spent a month on the injured list last season with left elbow inflammation.

It’s Miley’s second trip to the injured list this season. He previously spent a month on the shelf with a lat injury.

In 13 starts, Miley has pitched to a 3.06 ERA and 4.39 FIP. He did not allow a run in three of five starts since returning from the injured list, including a scoreless effort against the Reds on July 9.

Miley was scheduled to start against the Phillies on Wednesday. The Brewers could slide Colin Rea back into the rotation to fill his spot. They also have Jason Alexander and Janson Junk as depth starters in Triple-A.