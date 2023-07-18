 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers recall Trevor Megill from Triple-A

Megill is the corresponding move for Wade Miley’s placement on the injured list

By Jack Stern
MLB: JUN 17 Pirates at Brewers Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Brewers placed Wade Miley on the injured list on Monday, they recalled reliever Trevor Megill from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday as a corresponding move.

The hard-throwing Megill has appeared in 14 games for the Brewers. In 14 23 innings, he has posted a 4.91 ERA, 2.19 FIP and 30.8% strikeout rate.

The gap between Megill’s results and peripherals is even greater in Nashville, where he owns a 5.87 ERA despite a 1.49 FIP and 42.4% strikeout rate.

Megill adds coverage in the bullpen with Colin Rea likely to slide into Miley’s rotation spot in the short term.

