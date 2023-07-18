Brewers injury updates: Wade Miley has bone spurs, Brandon Woodruff to begin rehab assignment

Craig Counsell and a few Brewers players shared several injury updates on Tuesday involving pitchers Wade Miley, Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Ashby.

Miley told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg before the series opener against the Phillies that he has been pitching through bone spurs in his throwing arm. The Brewers placed Miley on the injured list with elbow discomfort on Monday, but the left-hander is confident he does not have structural damage.

Just spoke to Wade Miley. “It’s not my UCL,” he said of his elbow injury. Bone spurs have been bothering him in recent starts and he got a PRP injection right after exiting his last start. He hasn’t gotten imaging on it — at least not yet.



“I’ve been pitching with a lot of pain” — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) July 18, 2023

Craig Counsell expressed optimism that Miley will not miss extended time.

Counsell echoed a feeling of optimism around Miley’s injury. They haven’t determined a need to do any imaging. Miley didn’t recover well enough from his last start while throwing in Cincy. Brewers are hopeful it’s a minimum stay. https://t.co/Dqg0tGlhw5 — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) July 18, 2023

Bone spurs typically require cleanup procedures during the offseason. It sounds as if Miley will attempt to pitch through the pain for the remainder of the season but will first seek some improvement while on the injured list.

Sophia Minnaert reported that Brandon Woodruff will begin a rehab assignment with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday.

Brandon Woodruff will leave the team on Thursday and start Saturday with @TimberRattlers. He’ll make at least three rehab starts. — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) July 18, 2023

A shoulder injury has limited Woodruff to two starts this season. He has been on the shelf since April 11. Three months later, the right-hander is ready to return to game action.

Having gone so long without pitching competitively, Woodruff will require several starts in the minor leagues akin to a spring training ramp-up. He will make at least three starts for the Timber Rattlers before the Brewers decide on his next steps.

Another injured starter, Aaron Ashby, is also approaching a return to game action. The left-hander is on the mend from April shoulder surgery and has not appeared in a game this season.

According to Counsell by way of Hogg, Ashby will soon pitch in Complex League games. He is being built up as a reliever to accelerate his timeline for a return and could help the Brewers’ bullpen down the stretch.

Aaron Ashby is also close to getting back to game action, Counsell said. He’s been throwing bullpens in Arizona and is on pace to get in Complex League games in the near future. He’s going to be ramped up as a reliever, which allows for a quicker process. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) July 18, 2023

Ashby posted a 4.47 ERA and 3.95 FIP in 139 innings as a swing pitcher across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.