Brewers' comeback falls short in 4-3 loss to Phillies

The Brewers' pitching has dominated the headlines this past week, and rightfully so. The Reds’ offense is one of the best in all of baseball, and they were for the most part shut down. Three straight shutouts and another solid outing over their division rivals saw them move into first place in the NL Central.

Great pitching has overcome the poor hitting that has plagued the Brewers during the first half, and now into the second half. Two of the three shutouts were by the 1-0 variety, while three and four runs aren’t exactly signs of a high-powered offense. Those bats would face their toughest challenge of the second half on Tuesday, as Aaron Nola has been one of the best starters for the Phillies this season.

On paper, this looked like a mismatch for the Brewers. In reality, it was. Aaron Nola was masterful against the Brewers. The right-hander did a great job of throwing strikes, posting 71 strikes across 98 pitches. They struggled to get on base, not getting to first until Raimel Tapia reached on an infield hit to short in the 5th

While the Brewers couldn’t find a hit, the Phillies got Julio Teheran early. Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a home run to left center. The lead-off home run would be Schwarber’s fourth straight game with a home run. One inning later, it was a 2-0 lead after Alec Brohm drove in J.T. Realmuto on a groundout to Brice Turang. In the 3rd, it was 3-0 Phillies when Nick Castellanos brought in Tre Turner, who was on third following a triple in the prior at-bat, with a single of his own.

In the 5th, the infield single from Tapia sparked a bit of a rally. Tapia went from first to second on a stolen base, and then second to home on a double from Andruw Monasterio. With two outs, Brice Turang legged out an infield single, with Monasterio scoring following the bobble at first from Darick Hall. After entering the inning without a base runner, the Brewers only trailed 3-2 at the end of the 5th.

A pair of hits from Trea Turner and Bryce Harper forced Teheran out of the game in the bottom of the 5th. Now with Trevor Megill in, the Phillies extended their lead to 4-2 after Bryson Stott singled to left, driving in Turner and making it 4-2. A wild pitch then gave the Phillies two runners in scoring position, but Megill escaped without further damage.

The hitting woes continued into the 8th. A rare leadoff single from Monasterio followed by a single from Brice Turang gave the Brewers their best scoring threat since the 5th. With Aaron Nola leaving a batter later, Christian Yelich made it 4-3 on a force out to second. With the tying run on first, William Contreras grounded into a fielder’s choice to second, ending the threat.

Trailing in the 9th, the comeback would fall just short. Craig Kimbrel would record his 16th save of the season, as the Phillies would go on to defeat the Brewers, 4-3. The loss drops the Brewers record to 52-43, and they still hold a two-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for first in the NL Central.