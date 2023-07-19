Game Thread #96: Milwaukee Brewers (52-43) @ Philadelphia Phillies (52-42)

Colin Rea takes the mound for the Brewers while Cristopher Sanchez is on the hill for the Phillies. Milwaukee still sits 2.5 games ahead of Cincinnati atop the NL Central, so extending that lead would be huge for Milwaukee’s playoff chances.

Yelich leads off and starts at DH, while Blake Perkins gets the start in left field. Andruw Monasterio starts at third base, while Jahmai Jones starts at second.

The first pitch is at 5:40p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.