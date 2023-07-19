Brewers take game two, beat Philly 5-3

Box Score

Colin Rea took the mound in an important game for the Crew as they looked to take the second game of the three-game set after losing the opener to the Phillies. Cristopher Sanchez took the hill for Philly as they still remain 9.5 games behind the Braves for first place.

Milwaukee would strike first as the third inning got underway, as the Brewers had men at second and first with only one out. Blake Perkins hit an RBI double that brought home Monasterio and Jahmai Jones, then Yelich doubled one batter later, scoring Perkins, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third.

Nick Castellanos would get the Phillies on the board in the bottom of the fourth after he hit a solo home run to left field cutting the lead to 3-1. Kyle Schwarber would get to Rea in the bottom of the fifth when he hit a two-RBI single that tied the game at three runs a piece.

Milwaukee would fight back in the top of the seventh, when Blake Perkins drew a walk and William Contreras doubled to left, bringing Perkins home. The Brewers would add another insurance run in the top of the ninth, off yet another William Contreras RBI double, this time scoring Wiemer from second. The Phillies were able to get runners at the corners and only one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Stott was caught stealing and Alec Bohm struck out to end it, giving Milwaukee a much-needed 5-3 victory.

The final game of the series is on Thursday at 11:35 AM on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.