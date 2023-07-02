Game Thread #84: Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43)

The Brewers will go for another series victory as they wrap up their 10-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Sunday. After taking two of three from Cleveland and three of four from the Mets, the Brewers will try and finish off the road trip with three series wins and a 7-3 record as they take on the Pirates.

Colin Rea gets the ball for the Crew opposite Rich Hill for Pittsburgh. Bryan Reynolds returns to the lineup for the Pirates after an IL stint. Against the lefty, Craig Counsell is rolling out a unique lineup, with Andruw Monasterio at DH and leading off. Blake Perkins, Joey Wiemer, and Raimel Tapia make up the outfield with Christian Yelich getting the day off.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.