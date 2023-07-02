MLB releases All-Star Game rosters, with Devin Williams selected as Brewers’ lone representative

The MLB announced the 2023 All-Star Game rosters Sunday evening, with Devin Williams selected as Milwaukee’s lone representative.

Williams, who collected his fourth save on the team’s 10-game road trip Sunday, has a 1.57 ERA, 3.67 FIP, and 1.01 WHIP through 29 appearances this season. He’s also 4-1 and 17-for-18 in save opportunities this year.

Christian Yelich was among the league’s biggest snubs after not making the initial NL roster, although he may be added as a replacement this week. Yelich has had a bit of a resurgence for the Brewers this season, slashing .273/.370/.438 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. CT in Seattle. To view the full rosters, click here.