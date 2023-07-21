Brewers fall to juggernaut Braves, 6-4

Box Score

The Brewers entered their toughest series of the year against the best team in baseball, with Freddy Peralta on the mound facing Mike Soroka. With a tight race atop the NL Central, the Brewers have a playoff spot to hold onto.

The Brewers were able to get to Soroka early, with Yelich leading off the Brewers half of the first with a double, and was brought home by a double from William Contreras. Jesse Winker then hit a single, scoring Contreras from second, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead heading to the second inning.

The Braves would answer back in the second, with a sacrifice fly from Marcel Ozuna that scored Matt Olson, and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run home run, giving the Braves a 3-2 advantage. Austin Riley would add more insurance to the Braves' lead as he hit a two-run home run bringing home Ozzie Albies. With that, the Braves took a commanding 5-2 lead.

Marcel Ozuna would bring home another Braves run in the top of the fifth when he grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Riley from third. Milwaukee would fight back with a two-run home run from Willy Adames that brought home Contreras in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to get any more runs across, falling to the Braves 6-4.

Game two of the series is on Saturday at 6:15 CDT on Fox and 620 WTMJ. Atlanta hasn’t decided who will face Adrian Houser, as the Brewers hope to bounce back. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.