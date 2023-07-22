Brewers call up prospect Sal Frelick, DFA Raimel Tapia

The Brewers announced Saturday afternoon that the team’s No. 2 prospect, Sal Frelick, has been called up to the big-league squad, with outfielder Raimel Tapia designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 22, 2023

Frelick was Milwaukee’s first-round pick (No. 15 overall) out of Boston College in 2021. Across three seasons in the Brewers’ system, he’s slashing .314/.393/.451 with 15 homers, 99 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases in 197 games.

While Frelick has had a rough time getting things going offensively since returning from a thumb injury in June, he’s had a good week with the Sounds. In his last five games, he’s collected nine hits, driven in eight runs, and stole two bases. In spring training with the Brewers this year, he slashed .385/.385/.423 across 10 games, driving in two runs and totaling 10 hits across 26 at-bats.

In the corresponding move, Tapia was designated for assignment. Tapia joined the Brewers from the Red Sox in mid-June and slashed a measly .173/.267/.288 in 20 games with the Brewers.