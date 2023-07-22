Game Thread #99: Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (63-33)

It’s a battle of MLB debuts tonight. For the Brewers, Sal Frelick is in the lineup, batting sixth and playing in right field. Meanwhile, for the Braves, it’s Allan Winans getting the start in his MLB debut. The Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound, hoping to even the series and give Frelick a win in his debut.
Here are the lineups for tonight. The game will be on FOX and the Brewers Radio Network.
