Sal Frelick the hero in Brewers 4-3 comeback win over Braves

Box Score

It’s been said several times today, but let’s say it again here: Welcome to the Big Leagues, Sal Frelick.

Frelick put on a show for all at American Family Field and most of the country to see. With the national cameras on from FOX, Frelick went 3-for-3 in his major league debut, which included two critical RBIs and two outstanding catches on defense. They were key factors in the Brewers 4-3 comeback win over the Braves.

After Frelick’s first MLB hit in the second inning (where he was left stranded), the Braves pulled ahead in the top of the third. Houser allowed a leadoff single to Ronald Acuna Jr. and a walk to Ozzie Albies. That set up Austin Riley, who homered for the fifth straight game and put the Braves ahead 3-0.

That was the only bad inning that Houser had all night. Overall, Houser pitched well with just those three runs allowed, along with six hits and two walks. He hit the double-digit threshold with ten strikeouts as well.

Of course, Houser also got some help from Frelick in the field. In the sixth inning, Frelick extended his show to the outfield. Two leaping catches took away extra bases from the Braves and electrified the Brewers fans.

Sal Frelick is making this Major League thing look easy.



Two incredible catches in the same inning in his debut! pic.twitter.com/HoPTlgES8o — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2023

Back on offense, Frelick helped the Brewers start their rally in the fifth inning. He led off the inning with a single, advanced to third on an Owen Miller double, and was driven in with a Brice Turang RBI sacrifice fly. That also moved Miller to third, who would then score in the next at-bat from a Blake Perkins single. The Brewers had cut their deficit to 3-2 after five innings.

They would then tie it up in the sixth. Jesse Winker drew a one-out walk and Andruw Monasterio singled to put runners at first and second for Frelick. He responded with his third hit of the night, a single to left field that scored Winker and tied the game at 3-3.

In the eighth, Willy Adames doubled to lead off the inning, and Anduw Monasterio advanced Adames to third with the assistance of a missed catch error by Austin Riley. That set up Frelick, who had his first plate appearance that didn’t result in a hit. However, it did result in a sacrifice fly to bring in Adames and give the Brewers a 4-3 lead.

The Brewers lights out bullpen did the rest of the work from there. Elvis Peguero worked around a walk for a scoreless seventh. Joel Payamps retired the Braves in order in a scoreless eighth. Devin Williams did get into some trouble in the ninth, after Eddie Rosario singled. Forrest Wall came in to pinch run and stole second and third. Williams then loaded the bases with two-out walks to Michael Harris II and Acuna Jr. However, he struck out three in the inning, including Ozzie Albies with the bases loaded to secure the win.

Sal Frelick’s final line for the day: 3-for-3 (all singles), 1 run scored, 2 RBI. After the game, he spoke with Ken Rosenthal about the game.

What a debut for Sal Frelick! @Ken_Rosenthal talks with Sal after his big night in the Brewers 4-3 win pic.twitter.com/wSTgHm207o — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2023

The Brewers will go for another series win tomorrow afternoon against the Braves. Julio Teheran will face Bryce Elder of the Braves in the afternoon matinee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM.