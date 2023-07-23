 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #100: Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (63-34)

The Brewers go for another series win.

By -JP-
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Brewers have a chance to pull off another series win today as they play the Braves in the third game of the series. Sal Frelick is batting fourth after his impressive MLB debut last night. William Contreras is getting a day at DH as Victor Caratini handles catching for today.

Here are the lineups. The game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

