Game Thread #100: Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (63-34)

The Brewers have a chance to pull off another series win today as they play the Braves in the third game of the series. Sal Frelick is batting fourth after his impressive MLB debut last night. William Contreras is getting a day at DH as Victor Caratini handles catching for today.
Here are the lineups. The game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
All set for the rubber match.— Milwaukee Brewers


Sunday baseball! — Atlanta Braves
