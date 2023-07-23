Bullpen’s scoreless streak comes to an end, Brewers drop rubber match to Braves 4-2

Box Score

The Brewers hadn’t lost a series since mid-June, and the bullpen had gone more than two weeks without giving up a run. Unfortunately, both of those streaks came to an end today.

Atlanta struck first today thanks to a Travis d’Arnaud home run in the second inning. The Brewers struck back quick with a solo home run from Brice Turang. They would then take a 2-1 lead from an Owen Miller sacrifice fly in the third, which brought in Sal Frelick.

For a while, that looked like it would hold up. Julio Teheran was sharp against his former team, allowing just one run and three hits in six innings of work. He added on five strikeouts in the start, then handed the ball over to the bullpen.

Hoby Milner came out of the bullpen first and allowed a hit in 2⁄ 3 of an inning, then Abner Uribe finished the inning with a fly out from Kevin Pillar. That was a scary moment as both Turang and Frelick went for the ball and collided, but both were OK.

Elvis Peguero entered the game for the eighth inning. That’s where it went downhill. He allowed singles to two of the first three batters he faced. That set up Ozzie Albies, who hit a three-run home run and put the Braves ahead 4-2.

The Brewers had a chance to tie it up in the bottom of the eighth. Christian Yelich led off with a single but was erased on a William Contreras double play. Willy Adames walked and Sal Frelick singled to put two more runners on base, but Andruw Monasterio struck out to end the inning.

J.C. Mejia pitched a scoreless ninth to give the Brewers one more chance, but they went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to finish the game.

Yelich lead the offense with a 2-for-4 day, and Sal Frelick went 1-for-3 with a walk in his second major league game. Willy Adames went hitless but did have two walks.

With the loss today, the Brewers lead in the NL Central is down to a half game, and the Reds are coming into town next for a NL Central showdown. The series will start with Graham Ashcraft facing Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.