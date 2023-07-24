Brewers Week in Review: Week 17

Last Week’s Results

Tuesday: Phillies 4, Brewers 3

Wednesday: Brewers 5, Phillies 3

Thursday: Brewers 4, Phillies 0

Friday: Braves 6, Brewers 4

Saturday: Brewers 4, Braves 3

Sunday: Braves 4, Brewers 2

Division Standings

Brewers: 55-45

Reds: 55-46 (0.5 GB)

Cubs: 48-51 (6.5 GB)

Cardinals: 44-56 (11 GB)

Pirates: 43-56 (11.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 3-3

Reds: 5-2

Cubs: 5-2

Cardinals: 4-3

Pirates: 2-4

Top Pitching Performance

Corbin Burnes had another strong start in the Brewers’ 4-0 win over the Phillies Thursday afternoon, tossing eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts while allowing just two hits and one walk. The strong performance continues Burnes’ recent success, as he’s won all four of his July starts while allowing just four runs across 27 innings (1.33 ERA) with 36 strikeouts.

Top Hitting Performance

Sal Frelick was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and immediately made an impact in his MLB debut against the Braves. He went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, including the go-ahead RBI, in Saturday night’s game.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Wade Miley

Miley was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow discomfort on Monday, retroactive to the previous Friday. Miley is expected to return later this month, as he said the elbow discomfort is something he has dealt with for a few years that “comes and goes.”

Sal Frelick

Frelick was selected from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday afternoon and immediately made an impact in his first two career MLB games, going 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs over the weekend. He also provided strong defense in right field, including a pair of leaping catches in the sixth inning Saturday night.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff looked strong in his first rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Saturday, tossing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks. He’s expected to make at least two more rehab starts as he works his way back from a shoulder strain that has shelved him since early April.

Raimel Tapia

Tapia was designated for assignment on Saturday to make room for Frelick. In 20 games with Milwaukee, Tapia slashed .173/.267/.288 with two homers and three RBIs.