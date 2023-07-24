Minor League Roundup Week #17

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 17 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds split six games with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (11-10) to move to 11-9 in the second half, two games behind the Iowa Cubs in the International League West.

Luis Urias hit a pair of homers and drove in five runs with a solid .261/.393/.565 slash line on the week, while Abraham Toro led the team with 13 hits, nine runs scored, one homer, six RBIs, and seven doubles while slashing .500/.567/.885. Sal Frelick also had a strong week before getting the call to the majors, totaling seven hits and seven RBIs in four games. As a team, the Sounds slashed .321/.439/.514 with eight homers and 52 runs scored on the week.

While the offense carried the team, the pitching staff had plenty of struggles. Ethan Small went 3 ⅓ innings over three appearances, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Clayton Andrews and Justin Wilson also did a good job in relief, with Andrews going 2-for-2 in save opportunities and striking out three over 2 ⅓ innings and Wilson striking out three across 2 ⅔ innings. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff finished the week with a 4.42 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 55 innings.

The Sounds now head to take on the Norfolk Tides (12-8), who sit in a tie for third place in the International League East. Nashville is 6-6 against the Tides this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers went 4-2 against the Montgomery Biscuits (9-11) to improve to 11-10 in the second half, ½ game behind Pensacola in the division.

Top prospects Jackson Chourio, Jeferson Quero, and Tyler Black continue to rake with Biloxi. Chourio slashed .483/.531/.862 with two homers, eight RBIs, 14 hits, and five stolen bases, while Black slashed .444/.531/.889 with two homers, six RBIs, 12 hits, and three steals. Quero didn’t homer but did drive in three runs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .314/.391/.575 with 11 homers and 55 runs scored.

TJ Shook had a strong relief appearance, allowing one run over 4 ⅔ innings on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Carlos F. Rodriguez went 3 ⅓ scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Tobias Myers made two starts and totaled 19 strikeouts, including 11 punchouts over just five innings in a victory. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a 6.45 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 53 innings.

Biloxi now welcomes the Birmingham Barons (8-11) to town for six games. Biloxi has not played Birmingham so far this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers split a six game set with the Dayton Dragons (12-12) to stay at .500 with a 12-12 record in the second half.

Darrien Miller and Je’Von Ward each socked a pair of homers this week, with Miller finishing with a .286/.524/.786 slash line and leading the team with seven walks. Ward totaled nine hits, with Ernesto Martinez leading the team with 10 hits. As a team, the Rattlers slashed a league-best .281/.349/.484 with nine homers and 35 runs scored this week.

Brandon Woodruff had a strong rehab start on Saturday, totaling three scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. Cameron Wagoner went five innings in his start this week, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. In a pair of relief appearances, Sam Gardner allowed no runs on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over five innings. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 4.94 ERA, striking out 61 batters over 51 innings.

Wisconsin returns home to battle the Cedar Rapids Kernels (16-8), who won the Midwest League West in the first half and lead the division in the second half. Wisconsin split six games against the Kernels at the end of May.

A Carolina

The Mudcats had a strong week against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (11-13), winning the first five games of the series before dropping the finale on Sunday, improving to 13-10 in the second half and moving into first place in the Carolina League North standings.

Luke Adams, Jace Avina, and Jesus Chirinos each knocked a pair of homers this week. Adams drove in eight runs and slashed .588/.667/1.118, Avina drove in a team-high 10 runs and slashed .476/.500/.905, and Chirinos slashed .412/.500/.882. As a team, the Mudcats led the league in nearly every major offensive category, slashing .350/.415/.553 with nine homers and 56 runs scored.

Yujanyer Herrera had a strong long-relief appearance, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Logan Henderson allowed one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts across six innings. As a team, the Mudcats finished the week with a 5.33 ERA, striking out 63 batters across 54 innings.

Carolina now heads to Columbia to play the Fireflies (13-10) for the first time this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .483/.531/.862 (29 at-bats), 2 HR, 8 RBI; .281/.332/.463 (335 at-bats), 14 HR, 61 RBI *(MLB No. 17) OF Sal Frelick (MLB): .458/.500/.667 (24 at-bats), 1 HR, 9 RBI; .266/.355/.367 (173 at-bats), 2 HR, 21 RBI (MLB No. 73) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .400/.600/.400 (10 at-bats), 0 HR, 3 RBI; .292/.377/.494 (233 at-bats), 13 HR, 39 RBI *(MLB No. 86) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (AA): 4 IP, 4 H, 4 ER (9.00 ERA), 4 BB, 5 SO; 54 ⅓ IP, 29 H, 18 ER (2.98 ERA), 30 BB, 79 SO (MLB No. 96) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AA): .444/.531/.889 (27 at-bats), 2 HR, 6 RBI; .290/.432/.546 (269 at-bats), 14 HR, 44 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): On 7-day injured list (7/6); .266/.366/.348 (184 at-bats), 3 HR, 15 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 5 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 4 ER (6.75 ERA), 3 BB, 6 SO; 90 ⅓ IP, 82 H, 42 ER (4.18 ERA), 35 BB, 109 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .250/.267/.321 (28 at-bats), 0 HR, 6 RBI; .229/.325/.373 (332 at-bats), 6 HR, 46 RBI RHP Abner Uribe (MLB): 2 ⅔ IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 1 BB, 5 SO; 27 ⅔ IP, 13 H, 6 ER (1.95 ERA), 17 BB, 48 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 3 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 0 BB, 3 SO; 80 ⅓ IP, 54 H, 24 ER (2.69 ERA), 39 BB, 106 SO

*Frelick was promoted to the Brewers and Misiorowski was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Saturday.