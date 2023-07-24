 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers outright Jason Alexander as Justin Wilson nears return

Raimel Tapia also elected free agency on Monday

By Jack Stern
/ new
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Brewers’ transaction log, the club outrighted Jason Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster that will likely go to reliever Justin Wilson, who just completed his minor-league rehab assignment. Adam McCalvy reports that the left-hander is back with the Brewers and will likely be activated sometime this week.

Wilson underwent Tommy John surgery last June. In spring training, the Brewers signed him to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024, hoping that Wilson could contribute to their bullpen in the second half of the season.

In 527 career games, Wilson has authored a 3.41 ERA, 3.45 FIP, and 25.9% strikeout rate. His return would give the Brewers a second left-handed reliever in the bullpen alongside Hoby Milner.

Injuries to the starting rotation forced Alexander into 18 games (11 starts) with the Brewers last season. In 71 23 innings, he registered a 5.40 ERA and 5.34 FIP with a 1.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

A shoulder injury sidelined Alexander in spring training. He began a rehab assignment in June and was optioned to Triple-A earlier this month after completing his rehab. He will continue pitching in Nashville but is no longer on the 40-man roster.

In other roster news, outfielder Raimel Tapia, designated for assignment on Saturday, has elected free agency.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...