Brewers outright Jason Alexander as Justin Wilson nears return

According to the Brewers’ transaction log, the club outrighted Jason Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster that will likely go to reliever Justin Wilson, who just completed his minor-league rehab assignment. Adam McCalvy reports that the left-hander is back with the Brewers and will likely be activated sometime this week.

Veteran lefty Justin Wilson has joined the Brewers but won’t be activated for a few days. He just pitched back to back days at Triple-A on Saturday/Sunday, the final test of his comeback from TJ surgery. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 24, 2023

Wilson underwent Tommy John surgery last June. In spring training, the Brewers signed him to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024, hoping that Wilson could contribute to their bullpen in the second half of the season.

In 527 career games, Wilson has authored a 3.41 ERA, 3.45 FIP, and 25.9% strikeout rate. His return would give the Brewers a second left-handed reliever in the bullpen alongside Hoby Milner.

Injuries to the starting rotation forced Alexander into 18 games (11 starts) with the Brewers last season. In 71 2⁄ 3 innings, he registered a 5.40 ERA and 5.34 FIP with a 1.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

A shoulder injury sidelined Alexander in spring training. He began a rehab assignment in June and was optioned to Triple-A earlier this month after completing his rehab. He will continue pitching in Nashville but is no longer on the 40-man roster.

In other roster news, outfielder Raimel Tapia, designated for assignment on Saturday, has elected free agency.