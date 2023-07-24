Game Thread #101: Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) vs. Cincinnati Reds (55-46)

After a tough loss on Sunday to the Braves, the Brewers now lead the once-again red-hot Reds by just 1⁄2 game heading into the final series of the season between the two teams. Milwaukee sends Colin Rea to the mound opposite Graham Ashcraft in the series opener Monday night.
Sal Frelick is once again in right field and bats cleanup after a hot start to his career, with Joey Wiemer joining him in the lineup for the first time in center field. Jahmai Jones is at DH and bats eighth. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
