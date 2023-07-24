 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #101: Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) vs. Cincinnati Reds (55-46)

Brewers look to stay hot against the Reds in final series of season between top two teams in NL Central

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough loss on Sunday to the Braves, the Brewers now lead the once-again red-hot Reds by just 12 game heading into the final series of the season between the two teams. Milwaukee sends Colin Rea to the mound opposite Graham Ashcraft in the series opener Monday night.

Sal Frelick is once again in right field and bats cleanup after a hot start to his career, with Joey Wiemer joining him in the lineup for the first time in center field. Jahmai Jones is at DH and bats eighth. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

