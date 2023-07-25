Brewers Reacts Survey: What should the Brewers prioritize at the deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

With the MLB trade deadline only one week away (Aug. 1), we’re asking Brewers fans to tell us what area of need they’d most like to see the front office address.

There are plenty of trade targets across the league, but it seems obvious to most fans that the Brewers need plenty of help offensively down the stretch, especially at the corner infield spots and in the outfield.

The Brewers sit in 18th among teams in third baseman wRC+ (92) and 26th in WAR (0.3). At first base, Milwaukee is 28th in wRC+ (75) and 28th in WAR (-0.7).

In the outfield, Milwaukee is 25th in wRC+ (95) and 11th in WAR (5.7), although those numbers get worse when you look at just right field — 28th (75 wRC+) and 23rd (0.6 WAR).

Although Brian Anderson and Rowdy Tellez are both expected back and Sal Frelick has had a strong start to his big-league career in right, it would be a welcome sign if Matt Arnold and Co. can add another impact bat or two at the deadline. So what area would you like the front office to target? Answer below and stay tuned for results.

