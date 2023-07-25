Game Thread #102: Milwaukee Brewers (55-46) vs. Cincinnati Reds (55-47)

After a walk-off win in Monday night’s series opener, the Brewers have a chance to secure another series win over the Reds with a victory tonight.

Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers. Burnes has been excellent coming out of the All-Star break, and he struck out a season-high 13 Reds when he last faced them on July 14.

Milwaukee’s offense will get another crack against left-hander Andrew Abbott. The Brewers tagged the rookie southpaw for six runs on July 7, but he has allowed two runs combined in his other two outings against them.

With the left-hander on the mound, Sal Frelick is out of the starting lineup. Joey Wiemer (.886 OPS against lefties) moves up to the five-hole, and Blake Perkins starts in right field.

First pitch is tabbed for 7:10 p.m.