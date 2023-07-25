New Sal Frelick: Better Call Sal shirts now available

Sal Frelick could not be off to a hotter start in his major-league career. In his debut on Saturday night, he went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored, including the go-ahead RBI to help guide the Crew to a victory.

He then proceeded to collect an additional hit and walk in each of his next two games, including his first-career home run on Monday night, which also happened to tie the game en route to a walk-off victory.

Though he’s only played three games with the Brewers, he’s already making an impact, sporting a .556/.583/.889 batting line with five hits, two walks, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Now, thanks to our friends at Breaking T, you can get your very own Sal Frelick: Better Call Sal shirt.

When Sal Frelick steps to the plate for Milwaukee, it’s all good, man!

