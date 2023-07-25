Struggles with runners on base continue as Brewers lose to Reds 4-3

Box Score

The Brewers’ lack of production with runners on base continued on Tuesday night, and this time, the late offense they mustered was not enough in a 4-3 loss to the Reds.

Milwaukee had a man on base in every inning but did not get on the board until Christian Yelich’s three-run home run in the ninth. They went three-for-eight with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

It seemed the Brewers were about to score in the fourth when Victor Caratini doubled to right field, but Andruw Monasterio was thrown out at home plate with plenty of time to spare to end the inning.

Corbin Burnes held the Reds off the board through the first four innings, but singles by Jonathan India and Joey Votto plated TJ Friedl and Matt McClain, who reached after Burnes started the inning with a hit-by-pitch and a walk.

Burnes finished with two runs allowed in six innings. He allowed three hits and struck out six.

The Reds expanded their lead to 4-0 on a two-run home run by Will Benson off Bryse Wilson.

Despite facing Andrew Abbott for the fourth time in seven weeks, the Brewers could not come through with the big hit against the left-hander. He threw six shutout innings with nine strikeouts.

Yelich’s two-out homer in the ninth put the Brewers back in the game. William Contreras legged out an infield single, and Alexis Diaz hit Willy Adames to put the winning run on base, but Monasterio flew out to end the game.

The rubber match between the two teams takes place tomorrow afternoon with the Brewers leading the division by half a game. Freddy Peralta starts opposite Ben Lively. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.