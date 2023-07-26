Game Thread #108: Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-47)

With the Reds and Brewers locked in a battle for the top spot in the division, Milwaukee needs to win this game as it will be the last time they play the Reds this season, and it'll also decide who has the division lead heading into the weekend. Freddy Peralta is on the mound for the Crew today while Ben Lively gets the start for Cincinnati.

Christian Yelich leads off and is the DH today, while Tyrone Taylor gets the start in left field. Sal Frelick starts in right field and bats cleanup and Abraham Toro gets the start at first base.

Regular season finale against the Brewers!



The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.