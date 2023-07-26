 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers place Jesse Winker on 10-day IL, recall Abraham Toro

Jesse Winker suffers another injury, joining Tellez and Anderson on the injured list

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers announced Wednesday morning that Abraham Toro would be recalled, replacing Jesse Winker, who was placed on the injured list with back spasms.

Winker has had a horrific year at the plate, with .199/.320/.247 splits, and doesn’t produce much of anything in the field, so this move may benefit the Brewers in the interim. Despite Winker’s lack of production, he has come up clutch in multiple moments this year for Milwaukee, showing that his season isn’t lost.

Abraham Toro has seen time in the big leagues this year and is 4-for-8 with one home run and five RBIs. In his limited moments throughout the season, Toro has been productive, and with his versatility in the field, Counsell can be creative in finding ways to fit him into the lineup. His switch ability at the plate also makes him an intriguing player to keep an eye on. In the minors so far this season, he has hit .288 with six home runs and five stolen bases.

