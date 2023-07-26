Brewers shut out Reds in their last battle of the season, 3-0

Box Score

Entering the season finale against the Reds, the Brewers were half a game ahead of them for the division lead. With Freddy Peralta on the mound facing Ben Lively, it was important to get the win.

The game started out slow with both pitchers dealing and Lively and the Reds getting out of a few jams, as has been the case this entire series. The Brewers have had trouble bringing runners home recently, and they struggled again today, leaving six runners on and going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Luckily, the pitching staff came up clutch once again. Peralta had 13 strikeouts in his six scoreless innings of work, and Elvis Peguero came on for a scoreless seventh.

In the bottom half of the frame, Milwaukee finally broke through with a two-run blast from Tyrone Taylor, giving the Brewers a late lead. Joel Payamps came in for a scoreless eighth inning, and Milwaukee would add another insurance run on a double off the bat of Andruw Monasterio that scored Sal Frelick from first.

Devin Williams came on for the save in the ninth and sat the Reds down in order with two strikeouts and a groundout, giving the Brewers yet another victory over the Reds. The Crew’s 2-1 series against the Reds gives Milwaukee an incredible 10-3 record against the second-place team this season.

Milwaukee will now travel to Atlanta to face the Braves, who they lost two of three to over the weekend at American Family Field. Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Brewers against a pitcher yet to be decided. Game one of the series is on Friday at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.