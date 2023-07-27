Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans want team to add first base depth

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

The Brewers became one of the first teams to make a splash (maybe a minor splash, but a splash nonetheless) on Thursday when they added first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates for prospect Jhonny Severino.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans what position they’d most like to see the Brewers front office address, and unsurprisingly, first base led the way at 73%. Third base came in second with 22% of the vote, with outfield bringing up the rear at 5%.

As our own Jack Stern wrote in his trade analysis for the site, Santana adds some depth to the corner infield both offensively and defensively. While Santana may not be the flashiest player available on the trade market, he’s certainly an upgrade given the team’s struggles and inconsistencies at the position this season.

With five days until the Aug. 1 trade deadline, only time will tell if the Brewers add another bat or arm to help push the team into the postseason for potentially the fifth time in six years.

