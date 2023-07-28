Brewers activate Justin Wilson

The Brewers announced before Friday’s series opener against the Braves that they have activated reliever Justin Wilson from the injured list.

LHP Bennett Sousa transferred to the 60-day injured list and sent to Rookie ACL Brewers on rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/T5pd6HYd2u — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 28, 2023

Wilson recently completed a minor-league rehab stint after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Brewers signed him in spring training to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024.

Milwaukee will be the seventh team for the 12-year veteran. He owns a 3.41 ERA and 3.45 FIP for his career while striking out 25.9% of hitters he has faced.

Wilson throws left-handed but is not strictly a situational reliever, having held hitters to nearly even slash lines from both sides of the plate. Left-handers have hit for a .672 OPS against him throughout his career, while right-handers have been held to a .641 mark.

Wilson has filled various roles throughout his career, collecting 133 holds and 18 saves. He provides Craig Counsell with added flexibility in the bullpen and another left-handed arm alongside Hoby Milner.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers transferred Bennett Sousa to the 60-day injured list and sent him to the club’s Arizona rookie complex on a rehab assignment. Sousa has appeared in two games for the Brewers and has been on the injured list since June 9 with nerve irritation in his throwing shoulder.