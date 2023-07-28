Game Thread #109: Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) @ Atlanta Braves (64-36)

The Brewers kick off another three-game series against the Braves, this time facing the National League’s top team on the road in Atlanta.
Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers, and Yonny Chirinos starts for the Braves.
The game was scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. CT but is in a rain delay as storms pass through the Atlanta area.
Lineups
Running it back vs. the Braves.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 28, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/zkgGanqnkd
Friday night lights at @TruistPark!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/oV2YKurt1d— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 28, 2023
