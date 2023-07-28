 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #109: Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) @ Atlanta Braves (64-36)

Brewers face the Braves again, this time in Atlanta

By Jack Stern
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers kick off another three-game series against the Braves, this time facing the National League’s top team on the road in Atlanta.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers, and Yonny Chirinos starts for the Braves.

The game was scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. CT but is in a rain delay as storms pass through the Atlanta area.

Lineups

